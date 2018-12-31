Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Main examination result for the Combined Civil Services-1 (Group I Services) 2014-16 today, December 31st, 2018. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can click on the direct link to access the result. The PDF document has roll number of all the successful candidates.

All the successful candidates are eligible to appear for the oral examination round. TNPSC will conduct the oral exam from January 21st, 2019 to January 25th, 2019. The detailed time and schedule of the oral exam for all the successful candidates will be released later at the website.

The Commission had conducted the Main examination for the Combined Civil Services 2014-16 on October 13th, October 14th, and October 15th 2017. The results have been released more than a year after the exams were conducted. All the candidates are advised to bring all the relevant documents during the oral examination.