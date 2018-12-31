UP Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has released the admit card for the exam for the recruitment of Assistant Teachers. All the candidates who have applied to participate in the exam can download the admit card at atrexam.upsdc.gov.in and upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on January 6th, 2019 and the result is expected to be released on January 22nd, 2019.

Here is how to download the UP Assistant Teacher recruitment admit card:

Log in to the official website to download the admit card. Click on the link to download the admit card on the home page. Enter the required log-in details. The admit card will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.

The UP Basic Education Board is conducting the examination for the recruitment of 69,000 Assistant Teacher position. The application process for the recruitment began on December 12th, 2018 and the last day to apply was December 20th, 2018. The candidates need to download the admit card and take a print out.