Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) is expected to release the October Diploma results in the first week of January, according to NDTV. The results were previously reported to be released before December 31st, 2018 but now the officials have told NDTV that it will be released in the next few days. The results will be released at tndte.gov.in and intradote.tn.nic.in

NDTV had contacted the TNDTE officials who also said that there is no official date for the release of the results. The official said, “We have not fixed a date yet. The diploma results will be announced in January first week.” Earlier the official had asked the candidates to not fall for the rumours that is being spread by certain websites.

TNDTE had announced the 2017 October Diploma results on December 22nd, 2017. So the results seemed to be delayed when compared to previous year’s result date.

Here is how to check the TNDTE October Diploma result: