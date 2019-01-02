National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has been announced the results for the recruitment of ‘development assistants’ on the official website – nabard.org. NABARD had earlier conducted the exam in two phases and has now released the cut-off for selected as well as the waiting list candidates.

NABARD result: How to check

Visit the official website – nabard.org On the home page, click on career’ notice in the tab In the new page, click on ‘click here to continue’ link Click on ‘marks of main online examination for recruitment of development assistant’ Log-in using registration number and password. The result will be displayed.

For the general admissions, the cut-off for candidates belonging to the unreserved category is 153 for those belonging to SC ST and OBC category the cut-off marks are 140.75, 139 and 148.75, respectively, reports Indian Express.

The roll numbers of the candidates who have cleared the examination has been listed along with roll numbers of candidates who are on the wait list. Both the lists have been uploaded on the NABARD’s site. In case two candidates have the same marks, preference will be given to candidates who have scored more marks in the Mains exam.

Further if candidates have the same marks in Mains exam as well, then preference will be given to candidates with higher qualification and note that candidates with higher marks in graduation are ranked higher. For the future tie, preference is given to the older candidate.

The selected candidates will be hired at the post of assistant managers. Earlier, NABARD has invited applications for the 62 vacancies in the post of Development Assistant. Last date to view individual scores in the main examination is January 26th, 2019.