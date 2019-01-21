Yamaha Motor India today unveiled their much anticipated motorcycle that was doing the rounds on the web for last few months. The Japanese manufacturer launched third generation update of their popular bike FZ FI and FZ-S FI. Both bikes notably also received the soon to become mandatory ABS safety feature, however it is a single channel unit.

The FZ range of motorcycle is one the best-selling product for Yamaha and the company has rightly attempted to keep the price hike to the minimum. Available in two variants, FZ Version 3.0 and the FZ-S Version 3.0, are priced from Rs 95,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) for the FZ model and Rs 97,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) for the FZ-S variant. In totality both bikes are now dearer by Rs 13,000 & Rs 9,000 respectively.

While there are no mechanical changes to the engine or increase in the power output, largely a demand among motorcycle enthusiast, FZ V3.0 gets several design upgrades. Majorly borrowing the design cues from its elder sibling FZ25 range, new FZ range boasts of a new LED headlamp setup, all new digital console, a single seat unit as opposed to split seat on previous model. The exhaust also gets a new design similar to FZ25 however there are no changes to tail section.

As mentioned earlier, Yamaha has left the engine in the same tune as its predecessor. The 149cc single-cylinder air-cooled, fuel-injected motor generates 13.2 PS of power at 8000rpm and 12.8 Nm of torque at 6000rpm.

On a separate note, Yamaha updated its 250cc offering, the FZ25 and Fazer25 with dual channel setup, NDTV Car and Bike reported. Dual Channel ABS variants for FZ25 and Fazer 25 are priced at Rs 1.33 lakh and Rs 1.43 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.