Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has started the applications for 3,840 positions of Jail Warder (Men and Women) and Reserve Horsemen on January 22rd, 2019. The application process has stared at the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. All interested candidates can access the official notification and apply for these positions on or before February 9th, 2019.

A total number of 3,012 vacancies are for Jail Warder (Men), 626 vacancies for Jail Warder (Women), and 102 positions for Reserve Horsemen (Men).

The official notification for the position was released on October 1st and the application process for these positions was supposed to start December 8th, 2018 but was postponed for some unknown reasons. The application process started on January 22nd.

Candidates must have cleared 12th class or equivalent examination to be eligible to apply for these positions. Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 22 years but candidates from reserved categories can avail for relaxation in the upper age limit according to the official norms.

How to apply for UP Police 2019 Jail Warder and Horsemen position:

Click on the link to access the recruitment page. Click on ‘Click here for Registration’ button on the home page. Fulfill the registration process and general the log-in credentials. Go to the recruitment page and click on the log-in button. Feed in the log-in credentials and fulfill the application process.

Candidates can access the official notification in this link to get more details on the breakdown of vacancies, reservation policy, eligibility criteria, application process among other details.