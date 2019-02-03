National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the application process for the April 2019 Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main from February 8th, 2019, according to the schedule released in August 2018. NTA, which has taken over the role of conducting the JEE Main exam from 2019, will be conducting it twice a year, first in January and then in April.

All the students interested in appearing for the JEE Main April 2019 exam can register at the official website, jeemain.nic.in.

Important dates for JEE Main April exam

JEE Main April 2019 Important Dates Activity April Exam Schedule Commencement of Registration February 8th, 2019 Last Date for Registration March 7th, 2019 Issuance of Admit Card March 18th, 2019 Exam Dates April 6th to April 20th, 2019 Tentative Result Date April 30th, 2019

NTA had concluded the January session of JEE Main and the result for Paper I was declared on January 17th and the result for Paper II was declared on February 1st. A total number of 8.74 lakh had appeared for Paper I and 15 students secured 100 NTA scores. For Paper II, 1.45 lakh candidates had appeared and two students secured 100 NTA scores.

JEE Main is conducted for admissions to IIT, NIT, RIT and other engineering colleges throughout the country. For admissions to IIT, JEE Advanced is conducted for candidates who clear the JEE Mains. To be eligible to appear in the JEE Mains and Advanced, candidates must score at least 75% (65% for reserved category) in the class 12th board exam or be placed in top 20th percentile of the results.