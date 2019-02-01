National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2019 Paper 2 result today, February 1st, 2019. The NTA had earlier declared the result of Paper 1 on January 19th.

The NTA also released a notification revealing the names of two candidates who received 100 NTA scores in the exam. Laxmi Narayana Gollapudi and Raghunandan Reddy Gudla from Andhra Pradesh scored 100 NTA scores in Paper 2.

The candidates who had appeared in the JEE Main exam conducted in the month of January can visit the official website, jeemain.nic.in, to check the result.

The notification along with the result stated that the scores have been normalised and process of normalisation can be accessed in this document. Paper 2 is for B-Arch and B.Planning and a total number of 1.45 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam.

How to check JEE Main 2019 scores:

Visit the JEE Main official website. Click on the link (direct link) to check the JEE Main 2019 scores. Enter the Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin at the respective places and click on ‘Login’. The scores will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.

JEE Main is conducted for admissions to IIT, NIT, RIT and other engineering colleges throughout the country. For admissions to IIT, JEE Advanced is conducted for candidates who clear the JEE Mains. To be eligible to appear in the JEE Mains and Advanced, candidates must score at least 75% (65% for reserved category) in the class 12th board exam or be placed in top 20th percentile of the results.