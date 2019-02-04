West Bengal police has released recruitment details for 8,419 male constable vacancies on February 4th, 2019. The application process will be conducted both offline and online and the process of application will begin from February 5th, 2019.

The online application process will be conducted at the WB Police official website, wbpolice.gov.in. The last day to apply for the WB police constable positions is March 5th, 2019.

The candidates interested in applying for these positions need to be at least 18 years old and not more than 27 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved category.

They must have completed 10th class exam and should be well-versed with speaking, reading and writing Bengali. The language stipulation is not applicable to candidates applying in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

The candidates must appear for a preliminary written exam of 100 marks, which will be multiple choice questions. The duration of the test will be 1 hour and will contain questions on General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics, and Reasoning.

The second stage will be Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test, details of which can be obtained by accessing the notification. Candidates who qualify this round will have appear for another MCQ written exam of 85 marks and an interview round for 15 marks.

Interested candidates can access the detailed notification at the official website under Recruitment section or can click on this link. The notification has more details on application process, eligibility criteria, reservation policy, PET/PMT criteria, exam syllabus, documents during verification among others.

The process for offline application process for WB Police Constable 2019 recruitment can be accessed in this link.