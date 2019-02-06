West Bengal Police has started the application process for 8,419 vacancies for the position of male constable on its official website. All the candidates who are interested in applying for the same can apply at wbpolice.gov.in. The last day to apply for the WB Police Constable position 2019 is March 5th, 2019.

The WB Police had released the notification of the recruitment on February 4th, 2019. The application process will be conducted both offline and online, details of which can be accessed in the official website.

The candidates interested in applying need to be at least 18 years old and not more than 27 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved category.

The minimum qualification is 10th class pass and should be well-versed with speaking, reading and writing Bengali. The language requirement is not applicable to candidates applying in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

How to apply for the WB Police 2019 Male Constable Recruitment:

Click on the direct link to access the application page. Click on ‘Sign up now’ if you are a new user. Fulfill the registration process, which will generate the log-in credentials. Go to the application page again and enter the log-in credentials to fulfill the remaining application process. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

The candidates can access the instructions on how to apply in this link.

The candidates has to go through the preliminary written exam of 100 marks and of 1-hour duration, which will be multiple choice questions on General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics, and Reasoning.

The second stage will be Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test, details of which can be obtained by accessing the notification. Candidates who qualify this round will have appear for another MCQ written exam of 85 marks and an interview round for 15 marks.

Interested candidates can access the detailed notification at the official website under Recruitment section or can click on this link. The notification has more details on eligibility criteria, reservation policy, PET/PMT criteria, exam syllabus, documents during verification among others.

The process for offline application process for WB Police Constable 2019 recruitment can be accessed in this link.