Current Affairs wrap for the day: February 7th, 2019
Vande Bharat Express to kick off on February 15
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India’s first engineless train Vande Bharat Express on February 15 from the New Delhi Railway station.
- Train 18, which was recently named Vande Bharat Express by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, has been manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.
- It became India’s fastest train by hitting speeds of over 180 kmph during a trial run on a section of the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani route.
2018 Was the Fourth Warmest Year on Record
- Last year was the fourth warmest on record and the outlook is for more sizzling heat approaching levels that most governments view as dangerous for the Earth, a UN report showed.
- Average global surface temperatures have reached 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degree Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times in 2018 and the outlook is for more sizzling heat approaching levels that most governments view as dangerous for the Earth.
- Weather extremes in 2018 included wildfires in California and Greece, drought in South Africa and floods in Kerala.
- “The long-term temperature trend is far more important than the ranking of individual years, and that trend is an upward one,” WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said.
India successfully launches communication satellite GSAT-31
- India’s latest communication satellite GSAT-31 was successfully launched by European launch services provider- Arianespace’s rocket from French Guiana in the early hours of Wednesday.
- Weighing about 2,536 kg, the Indian satellite, GSAT-31, will provide continuity to operational services on some of the in-orbit satellites.
- The GSAT-31 is a “high power” communication satellite with Ku-band, and it is going to serve and replace some of the satellites that are going to expire soon, ISRO Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) Director S. Pandian said.
RBI Policy meet today
- No proposal to make changes in February 12 circular, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
- RBI MPC has delighted market participants by changing stance to neutral and cutting repo rate by 25 bps.