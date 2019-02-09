Current Affairs wrap for the day: February 9th, 2019
Avalanche in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kulgam: Death toll reaches seven
- Seven people lost their lives after an avalanche hit a police post in the South Kashmir’s Kulgam on Thursday.
- Three bodies were earlier recovered earlier while two of the ten policemen, who were trapped under snow were rescued, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.
Seven Get Life Term for Double Murder That Allegedly Led to Muzaffarnagar Riots
- A local Muzaffarnagar court sentenced seven persons to life imprisonment for the double murder in Kawal in 2013 that allegedly led to the Muzaffarnagar riots.
- The seven were convicted on counts of murder and rioting, among other sections, by additional district and sessions judge Himanshu Bhatnagar.
- They were found guilty of killing Gaurav and Sachin on August 27, 2013 and rioting, said district prosecution counsel Rajiv Sharma.
Thai King Opposes Princess Ubolratana’s Attempt To Run For PM
- Thailand’s powerful King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Friday described an unprecedented move to make his older sister Princess Ubolratana prime minister as “highly inappropriate” and against “royal traditions”.
- Princess Ubolratana, 67, the older sister of Vajiralongkorn, was announced as a candidate in the upcoming elections for the Thai Raksa Chart party.
Footballers pay tribute to Emiliano Sala after his body’s recovery
- Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala’s body has finally been found after he went missing while traveling to Cardiff from Nantes.
- Investigations regarding his death are still underway, the Dorset Police reports.
- Sala and pilot David Ibbotson were on the private plane Piper Malibu when it went missing, mainly due to bad weather. The incident is believed to have happened in and around January 20-21.