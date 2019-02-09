The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) had released the result for CA IPCC November 2018 exam yesterday. Now the ICAI has begun the application process for wherein candidates can now apply for Inspection or certified copies of their answer book and/or apply for verification of answer books. The facility is available for all courses Intermediate (IPC) (Old), Intermediate (New), and Intermediate (IPC) (Old) Units, and Intermediate (New) units.

To apply for verification of marks or for inspection of answer books, candidates would need to login to their dashboard and apply through the link available there. The application link was activated today on February 9, 2019 at 11 am. As mentioned earlier ICAI released the IPCC result for November 2018 exam yesterday in the evening.

In the results declared yesterday, Arjun Minocha from New Delhi secured 1st rank with 519 marks in the Intermediate (IPC) examination. Divya Gupta from Chandigarh came second with 500 marks and Pramanshu Sharma from New Delhi secured 3rd rank with 490 marks, NDTV reported.

Over 1.57 lakh candidates had appeared in the ICAI CA exam that was conducted in the month of November. ICAI had declared the CA Foundation and CA Final Results for the November 2018 on January 23, 2019.