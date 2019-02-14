West Bengal Police has released 2018 Male Constable recruitment Physical Endurance Test and Physical Measurement Test round admit card today, February 25th. All the candidates who have cleared the written exam round can download the admit card from the website, wbpolice.gov.in.

The PET/PMT round will be conducted from February 25th to April 1st at five venues across the stage. The timetable and other details around the PET/PMT round was released on February 12th, which can be accessed in this link. Candidates should note that paper admit card is not accepted and only admit card from the website is valid.

How to download WB Police Constable PET/PMT admit card:

Visit the WB Police Recruitment Page. Click on the link for admit card for constable recruitment. Click on the link to download the admit card which will open a new page. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the admit card page. Enter the Application Number and Date of Birth and click on ‘Submit’. The admit card will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.

The notification for the recruitment of constable in WB Police was released in March 2018 and the written examination was conducted in September 2018. The result for the exam was released on February 7th and now the PET/PMT round will be conducted.