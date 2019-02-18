Current Affairs wrap for the day: February 18th, 2019
Pakistan recalls its Ambassador to India for consultation amid growing tension
- Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a car loaded with explosives rammed into a CRPF convoy in Kashmir.
- The move to recall the Ambassador, Sohail Mahmood, comes amidst growing tension between the two countries following the attack.
- Similarly, India had called back its ambassador to Pakistan last week for consultation.
- India has accused Pakistan of sponsoring terrorism in India and has taken back the Most Favoured Nation privileges.
- India also increased the import duty by 200% on all goods coming from Pakistan.
SC refuses to allow reopening of Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi
- Earlier, National Green Tribunal had set aside Tamil Nadu government’s order to shut down the plant.
- Tamil Nadu government had approached the court stating the the NGT had no jurisdiction in the matter.
- The Supreme Court has asked the state government and Vedanta (owner of the plant) to approach the Madras High Court.
Puducherry CM continued his dharna for sixth day after Sunday talks were cancelled
- Puducherry CM Narayanasamy along with his colleagues have been protesting out of Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi’s residence in Delhi since February 13th stating that the LG has a negative stance against proposals of the government.
- There was a talk scheduled on Sunday between the CM and the LG which was cancelled.
- Bedi claimed that the meeting was cancelled as the CM had laid down unreasonable conditions for the meeting.
- Delhi CM, Kejriwal, is expected to join the protest today.