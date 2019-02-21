ESIC has released 2018 Social Security Officer (SSO) recruitment final result on Wednesday, February 20th on its official website. The candidates who had participated in the recruitment process can check esic.nic.in to access the result. A total number of 535 candidates have been provisionally selected for the recruitment.

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) released a notification for the result and also released the category-wise cut-off marks. ESIC shortlisted the final list based on the Main examination and a computer skill and descriptive test.

How to check ESIC SSO 2018 final result:

Visit the ESIC official website. Click on the Recruitment tab. Click on the SSO final result link on the page. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the final result. The result and cut-off marks PDF will get downloaded. Details of all the selected candidates is available on the PDF.

ESIC conducted the recruitment drive for 539 vacancies for the positions of Security Officers/Managers Grade-II/Superintendent in ESIC. This official notification was released on September 8th, 2018 and the application process went on until October 5th, 2018.