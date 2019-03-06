Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the final result for the 2018 recruitment of Haryana Sub-Inspector (SI) on March 5th, 2019. The final result for both the Female and Male SI recruitment was released. All candidates who had appeared for the Physical Screening Test (PST) for the SI recruitment can check the final result at hssc.gov.in.

The final result PDF states that for female SI 63 candidates have been shortlisted and for male SI 400 candidates have been shortlisted. The joining instructions for all the successful candidates have been released which can be accessed in this notification.

How to check the HSSC 2018 SI recruitment final result:

Visit the official website for HSSC. Click on the ‘Result’ tab on the home page. The link for result for Female SI and Male SI will be available on the page. Click on the relevant link. Alternatively, click on the direct link to access the result for Female SI and Male SI. The PDF document for the result will be displayed with roll number of all the successful candidates.

The candidates had to first appear for the written exam, the result for which was released on February 4th, and then a physical screening test (PST) was conducted before being finally shortlisted for the position.

Along with the SI recruitment, the HSSC also conducted recruitment of Female and Male constables, the result for which was released on March 1st, 2019.