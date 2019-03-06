The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) 2019 MBBS entrance exam application process has started and candidates can directly visit the JIPMER site – jipmer.edu.in and start applying. The JIPMER will be conducting the MBBS 2019 entrance exam on June 2nd, 2019 while the candidates can apply for the same till April 12th.

As reported earlier, the registration process schedule was released in August 2018 and details from our earlier report can be accessed here. The institute will conduct counselling for MBBS entrance exam from June 26th with first counselling scheduled to be held from June 26th to June 28th. The admission process will continue until September 30th. MBBS course for 2019-20 academic year will start from July 1st.

Here is how to apply for JIPMER 2019

Log in to JIPMER’s official website – jipmer.edu.in On the home page, click on ‘click here’ which is there in front of apply online for JIPMER MBBS 2019 You will be directed to a new page, carefully read the instructions and then close the tab Follow the application process, register and submit the application.

Hall tickets for the exam will be made available from May 20th until entrance exam date on June 2nd till 8 am only. The exam will be held in two shifts that is morning shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm followed by afternoon shift from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

JIPMER and AIIMS are the two institutes throughout the country who have their own entrance exams for MBBS. All other institutions in India conduct their MBBS admissions through NEET. The NEET exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NAT).