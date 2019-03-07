Bihar Cooperative Bank released scorecards for all the candidates who had participated in the preliminary examination for the recruitment of 2018 Multipurpose Assistant and Assistant Manager positions. The preliminary examination result were declared on January 19th, 2019 for both the above-mentioned positions. The scorecard will be available until March 15th.

All the candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination were eligible to appear for the Phase II examination. The Phase II examination was conducted in the month of February of 2019 and the results for the Phase II is expected in the near future.

How to check Bihar Coop Bank 2018 Recruitment prelim exam of scores:

Visit the official website of Bihar Cooperative Bank. Click on the ‘Recruitment’ tab on the left panel. Click on the link to access the score cards for Multipurpose Assistant or Assistant Manager. Alternatively, click on this direct link to link to check the score. Feed the Registration Number and Password and click on ‘Login’. The score will be displayed.



There are a total number of 326 positions are for Assistant (Multipurpose) and 108 positions are for Assistant Managers. For the Assistant Manager position, 28 position are for the Bihar State Cooperative Bank Ltd, and 80 positions are for the 12 District Central Cooperative Banks. For Assistant (Multipurpose), 29 positions are for Bihar State Cooperative Bank and 297 for Distract Central Cooperative Banks.