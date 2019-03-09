Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the tentative answer keys for the Stenographer Grade C & D 2018 exam. Candidates can now access the answer keys directly from the commission’s website – ssc.nic.in. Also they can raise objections to the answer keys, if any, through online method only on the website until March 11th no further than 6 pm.

Once on the SSC site, candidates visit the ‘tentative answer keys, challenges for Stenographer C & D examination 2018’ file which contains the link for registering challenge as well. Alternatively here is the direct link to raise objections over the answer keys. Candidates will have use their login ID that is roll number and password in order to view answer keys as well as register objections.

As mentioned earlier, the link to raise objections is available now and will be live till 6 pm on March 11th. Please note that objections will be accepted via only mode only and will be charged Rs 100 per challenge. Additionally, candidates have been advised by the commission to take print out of the respective response sheets as they will not be available after March 11th.

SSC had released the notification for the recruitment of Grade C and D Stenographer position on October 22nd, 2018 on its official website. The first phase of the exam was conducted from February 5th to 8th, 2019. It was computer-based exam of 200 marks for 2-hour duration. The candidates who qualify this exam will have to appear for a stenographer test.