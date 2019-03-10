Haryana Staff Selection Commission has declared the results for Shift Attendant recruitment for Haryana Vidyut Prasar Nigam Ltd. HSSC had conducted the recruitment exam to recruit 2,426 candidates and now has published a list of roll numbers along with candidates on waiting list that have qualified the examination. The result can be accessed directly at HSSC site - hssc.gov.in.

The notification for the examination was advertised way back in March 2016. However, the results were on hold until recently due to a court case about the recruitment exam. The results were declared on March 8th, following dismissal of the case by High Court of Punjab and Haryana.

The result is available in HSSC has been shown roll no wise and category wise and the marks secured by the Iast selected candidate in each category have been shown in the bracket. The pdf file for the SA result has been linked here. Also note that roll numbers of candidates who are on the waiting list have also been included in the final results. So a total of 8,857 candidate roll numbers have qualified the examination.

How to check HSSC Shift Attendant results

Visit the official site – hssc.gov.in On the home page, click on the results tab You will be directed to a new page Then click on the pdf file that reads, final results for Shift Attendant recruitment Check for your roll number and ensure if it is under general or waiting list

Waiting list candidates who have qualified the SA exam must note that their recruitment is provisional. Only if the selected candidates from the general list drop out or do not take up the job offer for whatsoever reason, the waiting list candidates will be considered for the posts.