Railway Police Force (RPF) has released the cut-off marks for 2018 Sub-Inspector written examination on March 13th, 2019. The category-wise cut-off marks from Group A to Group F has been released which can be accessed at the official website, si2.rpfonlinereg.org.

The RPF has also released the list of candidates shortlisted for the 2nd round of PET, PMT, and DV for Group E recruitment on the website.

RPF had released the written examination result for all Group A, B, C, and D on February 27th, 2019 and now the cut-off marks have been released. The results for Group E and F were released earlier.

The Group E and F PET, PMT, and DV has already been conducted and now the list of candidates who are eligible to appear for the second round of Group E PET and PMT has been released, which can be accessed in this link.

How to check RPF SI 2018 cut-off marks:

Visit the RPF SI recruitment portal. Click on the link for ‘Cut-off Marks for SI’ (direct link). The category-wise cut-off marks is available in the new page. Click on the relevant group to access its cut-off marks.

The RPF has been conducting the SI recruitment process for Group A, Group B, Group C, Group D, Group E, and Group F. The notification were released in June 2018 and the application process went on until July 2nd, 2018. The recruitment process is being conducted for 819 Male SI vacancies and 301 Female SI vacancies.