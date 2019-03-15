Chowdhary Charan Singh University (CCSU), Meerut, has revised the timetable for the 2019 annual examination due to the Lok Sabha election. The exam which is underway was scheduled to end on April 18th.

However, now all the exams scheduled from March 16th to March 23rd have been shifted and will now be conducted from May 1st to May 6th. The revised schedule is available at the official website, ccsuuniversity.ac.in. Here is the direct link to access the revised dates.

The Dainik Jagaran website reports that the students need to check the website to get the new timetable. There has been no change in the timings or venues of the examination.

The official website of the university is down at the moment but students are requested to check the website later for the revised schedule.