Railway Protection Force (RPF) has released the call letter for Group B, Group C, and Group D SI PET/PMT admit card today, March 16th. The candidates from these groups who have cleared the written exam for the SI can download the admit card from the official website, si1.rpfonlinereg.org.

Moreover, admit card for the second stage PET/PMT for Group E recruitment has also been released and it is also available on the same website. All the above-mentioned PET/PMT exams are scheduled to be conducted in the first week of April. The particulars regarding the date and venue of the PET will be mentioned in the admit card.

How to download RPF SI 2018 PET/PMT admit card:

Visit the RPF SI recruitment website. Click on the relevant PET/PMT admit card link on the home page. Alternatively click on the direct link to access Group A, Group B, Group C, and Group PET/PMT admit card page. For 2nd stage Group E admit card, click on this direct link. Click on the relevant Group and enter the details to access the admit card which needs to be printed out.

The result for Group A, B, C, and D written exam results were released on February 27th, 2019. Group E 2nd stage shortlisted candidates were released this week and now the admit cards for them have been released. Yesterday, merit list for Group F recruitment was declared, details of which can be accessed in this page.