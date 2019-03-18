Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2019 and 4-year B.Ed integrated course entrance exam application process ends today at the official website - ptet2019.org. As per the official notification, this year the PTET 2019 examination is being conducted by Government Dungar College, Bikaner.

How to apply for PTET 2019

Visit the official website - ptet2019.org Click on the link that reads, ‘ Fill application form PTET 2019’ A new page will open, new candidates will have to register Fill out the details and submit the application Download the application form for future reference

As reported earlier, the application process for PTET 2019 began on February 14th, while the last day to apply for the same is today March 18th. However candidates must note that last day to deposit the fees was March 15th, hence only those applicants who have submitted the examination fee are eligible to apply online now. The PTET entrance examination will be conducted on May 12th along with Pre-BA-B.Ed/B.Sc-B.Ed 2019 entrance examination.

PTET exam is conducted for admissions to B.Ed course and for 4-year integrated BA-B.Ed or BSc-B.Ed courses in the state of Rajasthan. The candidates need to be a graduate with at least 50% marks (45% for reserved candidates) to appear for the PTET. For integrated courses, the candidates need to be 12th class or equivalent pass.