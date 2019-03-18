Kerala University has invited applications 2019-20 Postgraduate courses offered by the varsity. Interested candidates can start applying online as the entrance test application process has started. The last date to apply for the PG courses is April 2nd, 2019. Online applications will have to be submitted only the official website - admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in.

As mentioned earlier, the last date to apply is April 2nd and the entrance examination will be conducted on May 19th, 2019. The entrance test would be conducted across two examination centres - Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulum. Students can download programme prospectus and other details about the examination from Kerala University website.

“It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that the PG Entrance test 2019 for admission to MA/M.Sc./M.Com/MLISc./MSW/VI.Ed./NICJ & LLM programmes in the teaching departments in the Universtiy is to be conducted as per the following schedule”, reads the official notification.

As per the official notification, application process was supposed to begin from March 6th itself, however it was delayed due to unknown reasons. The application link has been activated now and candidates can head directly to KU website and submit their applications.