Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the answer keys for the final exam for the 2018 Constable recruitment on March 18th. The final exam was conducted for the recruitment of SCT PCs Civil (Men & Women), SCT PCs AR (Men & Women), SCT PCs APSP (Men), Warder (Men & Women) and Firemen.

The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in, to access the answer keys.

A notification which was released along with the answer keys stated that objections can be raised against the answers. Candidates need to submit the objection on or before 5.00 pm of March 20th and must follow the prescribed format mentioned in the notification.

How to access the SLPRB answer keys:

Visit the AP SLPRB website. Click on the link to download the answer keys available in the ‘Latest News’ section. The answer key document will get downloaded in the device which can be accessed and printed out.

The final written exam was conducted on March 17th, 2019. The candidates had to have cleared both the preliminary written exam and the PET/PMT round of the recruitment are eligible to appear for the final written exam.

The Board, through this recruitment drive, will fill 2,732 vacancies police and fire department. The Board had conducted the first stage of the exam for the AP constable recruitment from January 6th to January 8th, 2019 and the result was declared on January 23rd, 2019.