Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board has released the notification and started the application process for PET and PPHT 2019 examination from March 19th, 2019. PET exam is conducted for admissions to Engineering (BE), Agriculture Technology, and Dairy Technology courses and PPHT for Bachelor and Diploma in Pharmacy imparted in the colleges of the state.

All the candidates who are interested in appearing for the Chhattisgarh PET and/or PPHT examination can apply at CGPEB’s official website, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. The last day to submit the application along with the application fees for PET and PPHT is April 7th, 2019. The candidates have an option to appear for both the examinations.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 2nd 2019 in two sessions. The morning sessions from 9.00 am to 12.15 pm will be for PET entrance exam and the afternoon session from 2.00 pm to 5.15 pm will be for PPHT exam. The exam will be conducted at 27 district headquarters throughout the state.

How to apply for CG PET/PPHT 2019 exam:

Click on the direct link to access the PET/PPHT 2019 examination page. Candidates can click on all the relevant links to get acquainted with the examination and application process. Click on ‘Online Application form PEP2019’ link on the home page. Fill in all the basic information and attach all the relevant document and pay the application fees online. Submit the filled application and take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

It is important that the candidates go through the all the relevant links provided at the examination page to check the eligibility criteria and application process. The notification will also have details of exam pattern, exam syllabus, application process, category-wise application fees, and reservation policy.