RSMSSB has released the first answer keys for the preliminary examination for Nursery Teacher Training (NTT), Anganwadi Supervisor, and Agriculture supervisor positions on March 25th, 2019. The candidates who had appeared for all the above-mentioned examination can check the answer keys at the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The notification regarding the answer keys stated that the objection can be raised against the answers from March 27th and the last day would be March 29th, 2019. The candidates can register the objection at the ‘Online Objection’ section of the website under the Candidate Corner section once link gets activated.

How to access RSMSSB answer keys:

Visit the RSMSSB website. Under ‘News Notification’ section click on the answer keys for relevant exam. Alternatively, click on the direct link to access answer keys for NTT, Anganwadi Supervisor, Agriculture Supervisor. The answer key PDF will get downloaded and

The candidates can also find Question Paper and Press notification for all the answer keys under ‘News Notification’ section of the website.

There are a total of 1,832 vacancies Agriculture Supervisor which includes 1589 posts for non-TSP area and 243 positions for TSP areas. The Anganwadi Supervisor has 309 vacancies out of which 18 positions are for TSP areas and remain for non-TSP. For NTT, there are 1000 positions in non-TSP areas and 310 is TSP areas.