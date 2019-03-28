Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released additional result of the Bihar 30th Judicial Services preliminary examination on March 27th, 2019. The Commission has stated that an additional 2,604 candidates have been declared as successful and are eligible to appear for the Main exam. Candidates can access the new result at the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Commission had earlier declared the preliminary exam result on January 7th, 2019 in which 1,100 candidates had been declared as successful. The notification of the new result stated that the based on the orders passed on February 14th, 2019 by the High Court, release of additional result was necessitated.

BPSC 30th Judicial Services preliminary result 2018: How to check

Go to the official BPSC website - bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the additional result link for Judicial Service exams Result will open in PDF format where roll number of all the additional candidates who have been declares as successful can be accessed. Alternative, click on this direct link to access the result. The list of candidates declared successful in the original result can be accessed in this link.

The Commission had conducted the preliminary exam for the 30th Judicial Services on November 27th and November 28th, 2019. A total number of 17,610 candidates had appeared for the exam.

The 2018 Bihar Judicial Services recruitment process is being conducted to fill 349 vacancies of which 123 positions are reserved for women. BPSC had released the notification for the BJSCE 2018 on August 24th and application process was conducted from September 8th, 2018.