Madhya Pradesh Department of Medical Education (DME) recently released the merit list for MP NEET PG counselling 2019. Now the choice filling for NEET PG MS, MD, Diploma courses has begun online on DME website - dme.mponline.gov.in. Candidates whose names have been shortlisted in the merit list published earlier can now submit their choice filling applications till April 1st, 2019.

DME has published a detailed user manual for choice filling and choice locking process. Candidates will have to visit the NEET PG counselling portal of MP DME and then log-in using the NEET PG 2019 Roll Number and Password. After logging in candidates are to ensure their registration details are correct and then head towards choice filling section. Then select the checkboxes in front of the given college list according to your choice of preference. Also here is the direct link to the manual for candidates reference.

While the last date to submit college choices is April 1st, please note that MP DME online portal will be unavailable from evening 4 pm on March 31st to 7 am on April 1st owing to 2018-19 fiscal year closing operations. So candidates are advised to complete the process as early as possible and not wait for the ast minute rush.

As per the merit list published yesterday for the MS, MS and Diploma, it contains names of 1,959 candidates who are eligible for counselling. Result for the first round seat allotment is expected on April 5th. On the other hand, choice filling for MDS course under MP NEET PG will begin from from April 2nd to 8th, 2019 and the result for the first round seat allotment is tentatively scheduled for April 12th.