The online application for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) recruitment began today on April 2, 2019 and interested individuals can start applying at official website - recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. There are 496 medical officer vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (ITBP, BSF, CRPF, SSB and Assam Rifles) under three category of posts. There are four vacancies for Super Specialist Medical Officers(Second-in-Command), Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant) - 175 positions and Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant) - 317 vacancies.

As mentioned earlier, the online application process has already begun online, while the last date to apply for the same is May 1st. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria and other details about the recruitment from the notification available on the ITBP site. Also please note that in order to apply for the recruitment, candidates will first have to register on the website and then proceed to login with the unique credential to application process.

How to apply for ITBP Medical Officers recruitment 2019

Visit ITBP Official website - recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in Register on the website and then login with your credentials Proceed to Medical Officers recruitment and start applying for the desired posts Complete the application and submit along with payment of exam fees Download the submitted application for future reference

For the post of super specialist medical officers, candidates need to possess a Bachelor’s degree in Medicine (MBBS) or equivalent from a recognised university or institute recognised as per the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. On the other hand, the age of the aspirant for SSMO posts is capped at 50 years. For Specialist Medical Officers and Medical Officers the upper age limit is 40 and 30 years respectively. Further, age relaxation is given to reserved category candidates.