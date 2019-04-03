Maharashtra Agriculture University Examination Board (MAUEB) has released the PGCET 2019 answer keys today, April 3rd, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the PGCET 2019 examination for admissions to agricultural universities and colleges in the state of Maharashtra can check the answer keys for all the subjects at mcaer.org.

MAUEB had conducted entrance examination for all PG courses like MSc (Agriculture, Forestry, Horticulture, Home Science, and Agriculture Biotechnology, M.Tech (Agricultural Engineering and Food Technology, MBA in Agriculture, M.F.Sc, and MSc (P.H.M) from March 16th to March 18th, 2019.

How to access MAUEB PGCET 2019 answer keys:

Visit the MCAER MAUEB official website. Click on ‘Recent News’ tab. Click on ‘All Streams Answer Key for PGCET-2019’ link. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the answer keys. A PDF will open which will have answer keys for all the papers.

The MAUEB is scheduled to declare the PGCET 2019 entrance examination result on April 8th, 2019. The notification for the exam was released on December 12th, 2018 and the application process went on until January 10th, 2019. A total number of 15,691 candidates were eligible to appear for the exam, whereas candidature of 4,242 applicants was rejected.