BSEB will be declaring the 2019 10th class board examination today at 12.30 pm. The Bihar Board will declare the result at the BSEB headquarters at Patna. All the students can check the result, after it is declared, at the official website, biharboardonline.bih.gov.in.

The BSEB had announced yesterday that the result will be announced today quelling all the rumour mill around the declaration of the result. The result will be declared by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor along with Additional Chief Secretary of Education Board, RK Mahajan.

Around 16 lakh students had participated in the 10th board exam from the state and the exam was conducted in the month of February. Last year the board had announced the result in June and the pass percentage was 68.89%.

How to check the Bihar 10th board result:

Visit the BSEB result website. Click on the link to access the result. Enter the roll number and submit. The result will be displayed which can be printed out for reference.

Bihar Board had declared the 12th board exam result in a record time on March 30th. The students managed a pass percentage of 79.7%. Last year the 10th and 12th class result were released in the month of June, which created problems for students for admission to colleges and university.