Bihar Secondary Examination Board (BSEB) will be releasing the 10th board exam results next week. This is based on multiple reports that are floating on the internet but no official has confirmed the exact date.

Some outlets had earlier reported that the results are going to be released today; however, this information is most probably a rumour without any basis.

Indianexpress.com, which spoke to a BSEB official, reports that the result should be out by April 15th. The report says that the BSEB has not yet finalised a result date for the 10th board exam.

The result, once released, can be accessed at the official websites of BSEB, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in, bsebinteredu.in.

Bihar Board has already announced the 12th board exam results on March 30th, 2019 in which the students had managed to secure a pass percentage of 79.79%.

A total number of around 16 lakh students have appeared for the 10th board exam from the state and the exam was conducted in the month of February.