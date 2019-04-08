Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has been accepting applications for the recruitment of Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder, and Firemen position since March 8th, and today is the last day to apply. All interested candidates can apply for the position at tunusrbonline.org today after which the application window will close.

The vacancies are for 8,826 positions, of which 2465 vacancies are for Constable Grade II (Armed Forces), 5962 for Constable Grade II (Special Force), 208 for Jail Warder Grade II, and 191 for Fireman. The examination details will be released at a latter date and candidates who have applied are suggested to keep checking the official website for further updates.

How to apply for Grade II TNUSRB 2019 positions:

Visit the TNUSRB official website. Under the relevant recruitment, click on ‘Application Form’ link. Click on ‘Create New User’ if not registered and go through the registration process. Once registered, use the credentials to log-in and fulfill the application process.

TNUSRB 2019 constable notification can be accessed in this direct link. The notification will give more details on application process, exam phases, eligibility criteria, reservation policy, among others. TNUSRB is also also accepting application for SI positions since March 20th, details of which can be accessed in this report.