Telangana Open School Society or TOSS has released the hall tickets for the 2019 April-May SSC and Intermediate exams on April 9th, 2019. All the students who have applied to appear for these exams can download the hall tickets from the official website, telenganaopenschool.org.

Earlier, the Society had released the timetable for the examination for both the exams. The SSC exam will begin on April 24th and will go on until May 6th. The Intermediate exam will also begin on April 24th and will go on until April 9th, 2019.

The practical exam for General and Vocational subjects for Intermediate class will be conducted from May 10th to May 14th, 2019. All the exams will be conducted from 8.30 am to 11.30 am. The detailed timetable can be accessed in this link.

How to download TS Open School SSC, Inter hall ticket: