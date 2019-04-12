Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released answer keys for 2018 Sr. Teacher Grade II for Sanskrit Education examination on Thursday, April 11th. The answer keys for English, Hindi, Sanskrit and Group B GK were released for both TSP and non-TSP areas. The answer keys can be accessed at the RPSC’s official website, rpsc.rajsthan.gov.in.

The RPSC also released a notification regarding the process to raise objection against the answers on the answer keys. The link to raise any objection will get activated on April 14th and the last day to submit them is April 16th, 2019. The candidates can check th notification detailing the process to raise the objection in this direct link.

How to check RPSC Sanksrit Education Sr. Teacher Grade 2 answer keys:

Visit the RPSC website. Click on the relevant answer key links under ‘News and Events’ section. The answer keys for both TSP and non-TSP are available. The answer keys will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out for reference.

On April 8th, the Commission had released answer keys for Maths, Science, Social Science, and Group A GK and now the answer keys for remaining papers have been released. The exams for all the papers were conducted on February 19th, 2019.

The RPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 50 Sr. Teacher vacancies for TSP areas and 640 for non-TSP areas.