Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of all the candidates who had appeared for the Paper I exam for the recruitment of 2018 Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2018 today, April 15th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the paper I exam can check their marks at ssc.nic.in.

The Commission had declared the Paper I result for the JHT, SHT, JT, and Hindi Pradhyapak recruitment on March 22nd, 2019 and now the marks of all the candidates who had appeared for the exam has been released. A total number of 15,573 candidates appeared for the exam and 2,041 candidates have cleared the exam and are eligible to appear for the Paper II exam.

Furthermore, on March 28th, SSC had released the vacancy details of the recruitment. The recruitment drive will be conducted to fill 46 vacancies for 14 different departments. Of the 46 vacancies, 29 are for general category, 13 for OBC, and 2 each for SC and ST.

How to check SSC JHT 2018 Phase I exam marks:

Visit the SSC official website. Click on the link to check the Phase I marks under ‘Latest News’ section. A PDF will open which will have the link to check the marks. Click on the link and enter the relevant details. The marks will be accessible which can be printed out for future reference.

SSC had conducted the Tier-I exam for the recruitment on January 13th, 2019 and the notification was released in October 22nd, 2018. The details of the Phase II exam will be released in the near future.