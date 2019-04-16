Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the 2018 written exam results for the recruitment of 2018 Group C and Group D Stenographer on April 15th, 2019. The candidates who had appeared for the written exam stage can check the SSC’s official website, ssc.nic.in, to see if they have qualified for the skill test stage of the recruitment.

The Commission had conducted the examination from February 5th to February 8th, 2019. In a notification that was released along with the result, the Commission stated that a total number of 436,910 candidates had applied to appear for the exam but only 185,356 candidates were present for the exam.

A total number of 11,211 candidates for Group C and 15,953 candidates for Group D have qualified for the skill test stage of the exam. The notification also has details regarding category-wise cut-off marks for both the Groups and other pertinent details.

How to check SSC 2018 Steno written exam result:

Visit the SSC official website. Click on the Results tab on the home page and click on ‘Steno C and D section. Under the ‘Results’ column click on the link against the Group for which one wants to check the result. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the result for Group C and Group D. A PDF will open which will have details of all the candidates who have qualified for the Skill Test stage.

Earlier this week, SSC had released the tentative vacancy for which the 2018 Stenographer recruitment is being done. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 505 vacancies for Group C and 696 Group D stenographer vacancies.

The bulk of the Group C vacancies are for Central Board of Excise & Customs (CBEC), D/o Revenue which has 415 vacancies. The remaining vacancies are divided into 11 other departments.

For Group D steno vacancies, the recruitment will be done for 37 departments of which 272 are for D/o Personnel & Training, DoP&T (CSSS), 93 for Central Board of Excise & Customs (CBEC), D/o Revenue, and 50 for Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) among others.