1.5 crores seized in Tamil Nadu ahead of bypoll, Rs. 300 marked per voter

  • Unaccounted cash worth Rs. 1.48 crore, allegedly meant to bribe voters, was seized by taxmen during raids on a party colleague of TTV Dhinakaran, who broke away from ruling AIADMK last year.      
  • General Elections 2019: Over 13 income tax raids have been carried out in Tamil Nadu ahead of second phase of elections.
  • Income Tax officials told NDTV that 94 packets of cash, with ward numbers and number of voters, were found.

50 lakh lost jobs over 2 years, trend began just after notes ban: report

  • Fifty lakh men lost their jobs in the past two years beginning November 2016, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an overnight ban on high value currency, according to a new report.
  • The report assesses that unemployment, in general, has risen steadily post 2011 and the higher educated and the young are vastly over-represented among the unemployed.

In world’s biggest one-day election, Indonesia votes for its President

  • Indonesians began voting in the world’s biggest single-day election on Wednesday as polling stations opened across the sprawling equatorial archipelago following a six-month campaign to choose a new president and parliament.
  • Indonesian General Election 2019: President Joko Widodo, a furniture businessman who entered politics 14 years ago as a small-city mayor, is seeking re-election against former general Prabowo Subianto.