1.5 crores seized in Tamil Nadu ahead of bypoll, Rs. 300 marked per voter
Unaccounted cash worth Rs. 1.48 crore, allegedly meant to bribe voters, was seized by taxmen during raids on a party colleague of TTV Dhinakaran, who broke away from ruling AIADMK last year.
General Elections 2019: Over 13 income tax raids have been carried out in Tamil Nadu ahead of second phase of elections.
Income Tax officials told NDTV that 94 packets of cash, with ward numbers and number of voters, were found.
50 lakh lost jobs over 2 years, trend began just after notes ban: report
Fifty lakh men lost their jobs in the past two years beginning November 2016, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an overnight ban on high value currency, according to a new report.
The report assesses that unemployment, in general, has risen steadily post 2011 and the higher educated and the young are vastly over-represented among the unemployed.
In world’s biggest one-day election, Indonesia votes for its President
Indonesians began voting in the world’s biggest single-day election on Wednesday as polling stations opened across the sprawling equatorial archipelago following a six-month campaign to choose a new president and parliament.
Indonesian General Election 2019: President Joko Widodo, a furniture businessman who entered politics 14 years ago as a small-city mayor, is seeking re-election against former general Prabowo Subianto.