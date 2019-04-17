West Bengal Judicial Public Service Commission (WBPSC) today released the admit card for Judicial Services Preliminary examination. The hall tickets are available for download on WBPSC site - pscwbapplication.in and candidates who have applied for the exam can procure their call letters using their enrolment number and date of birth details.

Our previous report had indicated that the call letters would be released by April 16th, however they have been released today after a day’s delay. The reasons for delay though unknown, candidates can now download their admit cards from this direct link here.

How to download West Bengal Judicial Services 2019 admit card

Visit the official WBPSC website - pscwbapplication.in On the home page there is a section for admit card, under that section click on West Bengal Judicial Services Preliminary Examination 2019 link Alternatively here is the direct link to download the admit card Enter your enrolment number and DOB details or Name and DOB details Submit and your admit card will appear. Download and take a print of the same to be carried to the examination centre.

The WBPSC had released the 2019 Judicial Services notification in early March and the application process went on from March 4th to March 19th. WBPSC will conduct the recruitment drive to fill 34 vacancies under WB Judicial Services.

The candidates must go through a preliminary exam, final exam, and a personality test round before the final selection. The detailed syllabus for the examinations for 2019 Judicial Services can be accessed in the notification available in this link.