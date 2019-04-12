West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will be conducting the 2019 Judicial Services preliminary examination on April 28, 2019. A notification released on April 11th revealed this information. The admit card for the same will be available for download from April 16th, 2019.

The WBPSC had released the 2019 Judicial Services notification in early March and the application process went on from March 4th to March 19th. WBPSC will conduct the recruitment drive to fill 34 vacancies under WB Judicial Services.

The candidates must go through a preliminary exam, final exam, and a personality test round before the final selection. The detailed syllabus for the examinations for 2019 Judicial Services can be accessed in the notification available in this link.

How to download WBPSC Judicial Service 2019 exam admit card: