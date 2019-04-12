WB 2019 Judicial Services exam date revealed; admit card to be available from April 16th
WBPSC will conduct the recruitment drive to fill 34 vacancies under WB Judicial Services.
West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will be conducting the 2019 Judicial Services preliminary examination on April 28, 2019. A notification released on April 11th revealed this information. The admit card for the same will be available for download from April 16th, 2019.
The WBPSC had released the 2019 Judicial Services notification in early March and the application process went on from March 4th to March 19th. WBPSC will conduct the recruitment drive to fill 34 vacancies under WB Judicial Services.
The candidates must go through a preliminary exam, final exam, and a personality test round before the final selection. The detailed syllabus for the examinations for 2019 Judicial Services can be accessed in the notification available in this link.
How to download WBPSC Judicial Service 2019 exam admit card:
- Visit the WBPSC official website.
- Click on ‘Download Admit/Call Letter’ link on the right panel.
- Click on the admit card link against the relevant advertisement.
- A new page will where the candidate needs to feed relevant information.
- The admit card will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.