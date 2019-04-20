Industrial Development Bank of India or popularly referred as IDBI Bank has finally started the online application process for Specialist Cadre Officer recruitment. The online registration began from April 18th and will be available for interested candidates till April 30th on IDBI website - idbi.com. Notably, IDBI had released the recruitment notification for Specialist Cadre Officer in early April along with advertisement for Assistant Manager, Executive recruitment.

While the online application process for IDBI Assistant Manager, Executive recruitment ended on April 15th, the registration process for 120 Specialist Officers had not started by then. However, now interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on IDBI website from the careers section. Further the last date to make the exam fee payment is same as last date for submitting applications online i.e. April 30th.

Candidates who have successfully submitted their applications will be able to take a print out of the duly filled application until May 15th. Here is the direct link to visit the online application page of IDBI Specilist Officer recruitment.

How to apply online for IDBI Bank Specialist Officer recruitment

Visit the careers section on IDBI Bank official site - idbi.com Click on online application link under the Recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers - 2019 Alternatively here the direct link for online application New users will have to start by registering first in order start the online application process Fill the application form with relevant details and make exam fee payment Download the application form for future reference

There are 120 vacancies as mentioned above which have been further divided in four categories. The four categories are Grade B, C, D and E and Grade B Manager post accounts for maximum vacancies that is 77 positions. The category wise vacancies breakup has been mentioned in the official notification and candidates are advised to go through the detailed advertisement before applying for the recruitment.