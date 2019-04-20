Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) which conducts the TS Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET)-2019, will release the hall tickets for upcoming exam today. In fact TSCHE has assigned JNTU Hyderabad to conduct and oversee the exam for 2019. The hall tickets will be available for candidates starting today on wards and candidates can download them until May 1st on EAMCET 2019 dedicated site - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates will be able to download their respective admit cards using their registration ID and password. The application process for this years EAMCET began from March 6th and continued till April 5th, 2019. However this last date is without the late fee charges and candidates who missed out on applying for EAMCET 2019 can still do so till April 28th with late fee charge of Rs 10,000. But the online application correction facility will not be available for late applicants as the correction window was open for all the candidates from April 6th to 9th and is now over.

The exam is for three different streams and is scheduled to be held on May 3rd on wards and go on till May 9th. Starting with the entrance test for engineering aspirants which will be held on May 3rd, 4th and 6th in two shifts. On the other hand, Agriculture and Medical applicants will have to take the test on May 8th and 9th. Also here is the detailed notification, linked here, from the official site for more details.