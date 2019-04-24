Maharashtra CET Cell has released the MHT Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 hall ticket on April 23rd, 2019. Candidates who have registered to appear for the MHT CET 2019 can download their hall ticket from the official website, info.mahacet.org.

Maharashtra CET Cell is all prepared to organise the MHT CET 2019 examination from May 2nd to May 13th, 2019. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to first year of Bachelor in Engineering/Technology (B.E/B.Tech)/Bachelor in Pharmacy B.Pharm/Pharm.D), Agriculture & Allied Courses/Fisheries Science/Dairy Technology.

The exam is conducted on an online mode and the Cell has been releasing practice test for the past few weeks on the officail website. Candidates can also access the practice test on the official website to get acquainted with the exam syllabus and pattern.

How to download MHT CET 2019 hall ticket:

Visit the MHT CET 2019 official website. Click on the link against the issuance of hall ticket under ‘Important Date’ sections. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the hall ticket page. The log-in page will appear where candidates can feed in the log-in details and Sign in to the account. The hall ticket can be accessed there which needs to be printed out.

The application process for the MHT CET 2019 was initiated on January 1st and went on until March 31st, 2019. The candidates can access the official brochure to get acquainted with the exam pattern and rules at the exam centre at the official website.