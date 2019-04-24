The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will most likely announced the results for Class 10th examination 2019, locally known as Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam, in the beginning of next month month. The results will be declared by first week of May and will be available for students on KSEEB website - kseeb.kar.nic.in.

According to a report by Times of India, the result announcement date has been confirmed by an official associated with KSEEB. “V Sumangala, director of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, told TOI that the SSLC results will be out by first week of May”. Further the report added that the the valuation process is almost done and the exact date of the results will be announced within a week or so.

Candidates who have appeared for the SSLC exam 2019 will be able to check their result on Karnataka Board official results website - karresults.nic.in, apart from the official KSEEB website. Last year in 2018, the class 10th results were declared on May 7th and we expect the KSEEB to release the results around same time this year as well.

More than 8 lakh students had participated in the SSLC examination in 2018, which was held in around 2,800 examination centres in the state. Once the Karnataka SSLC 2019 results are announced, candidates will be able to check their scores online by using their registration number details. However, students will have to go their respective schools to collect their final result marksheet.