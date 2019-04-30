Odisha Public Service Commisssion (OPSC) has declared the written examination result for the recruitment of Assistant Section Officer (Group B) of Odisha Secretariat Service under Home Department today, April 30th, 2019.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the official website to see if their roll number features in the list of selected candidates.

The result notification stated that a total number of 983 candidates are provisionally qualified and shortlisted to appear for the next round which will involve verification of original certificates and documents.

The result notification and list of roll number shortlisted for this round can be accessed in this direct link.

Howto access OPSC Asst Section Officer 2018 result: