The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is expected to declare the result of ICSE (Class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) examination on May 7th, 2019, according to Times of India. The results are expected to be declared at 3.00 pm on that day.

It should be noted that TOI has not cited any official sources for the information and thus this is not the final confirmed date for the result. Once the results are declared, they can be accessed at CISCE’s website, cisce.org and results.cisce.org for both the classes.

TOI also reports that the Council will open links for students to submit request for revaluation and rechecking once the results are declared. The links will be available on the same website and students can pay the requisite fees for rechecking and revaluation.

The link to submit request for rechecking will be available for 7 days and if the results are declared on May 7th, then students have to submit the request on or before May 13th, 2019.

In 2018, the CISCE had declared the result on May 14th, 2018. The pass percentage for ICSE (10th class) was 98.51%, and for ISC (12th class) was 96.21%. Swayam Das with 99.4% from Mumbai topped the ISCE examination. In the ISC, Abhijnan Chakraborty from Mumbai topped the merit list.