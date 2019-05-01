AP SCHE is expected to release the 2019 EAMCET result today, May 1st, 2019. This is based on the dates mentioned on the official website. Once released, the results can be accessed at the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, on behalf of AP SCHE had conducted the EAMCET 2019 examination from April 20th to April 24th, 2019. The EAMCET exam for admissions to Engineering colleges was conducted from April 20th to April 23rd and exam for admissions to Agricultural colleges was conducted from April 23rd to April 24th, 2019.

How to check AP EAMCET 2019 answer keys:

Visit the AP EAMCET official website. Click on the link to check EAMCET 2019 result (once declared). Enter the required candidate details and submit. The result will be displayed which can be printed out.

EAMCET examination is conducted for admissions to courses related to Engineering, Medical, and Agriculture provided by universities and institutions in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The notification for the EAMCET 2019 was released on February 20th, 2019 and the application process without any late fees went on from February 26th to March 27th. The JNTUK had released the answer keys for the both the Engineering and Agricultural examinations on April 24th, 2019.